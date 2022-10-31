Watch: Reporter Delivers 'Commentary From Clouds' During T20 Match

The video garnered more than 453,000 likes and over two million views.

Cricket has definitely evolved over time, and now taking a step further, a reporter was filmed standing atop the Optus Stadium in Australia in order to deliver commentary during Pakistan vs Netherlands clash at T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, ICC (International Cricket Council) shared a video showing reporter Natalie Germanos standing on the stadium roof along with her cameraman - both fastened to a harness - offering the viewers an incredible view of the cricket match. "The best seat to watch a cricket match from?" ICC captioned the now-viral post.

Watch the video below:

A text in the video read, "Commentary from the clouds".

In the clip, Ms Germanos was heard saying, "We talk about views around the world. It will take a long time to find a better view than this. I'm up at the top end of the Western attraction and this is something spectacular. This view is very special. I'm absolutely loving it up here."

"It is a little bit chilly, but that is all forgotten when you look at the views around this incredible ground. To my left, I've got the Matagarup bridge. And of course, to my right, all the action happening out here in the middle," she added.

"You can feel the atmosphere from up here. It is a bit windy, but, this is really special. I'm going to remember this for a long time," Ms Germanos signed off.

Shared just hours ago, the video has already garnered more than 453,000 likes and over two million views. In the comment section, while some internet users called the scene "unbelievable", others simply wrote "wow".

"Indeed a great adventure and commentary," wrote one user. "Unbelievable Commentary Ever," said another. A third commented, "It's really amazing, while a fourth added, "Best ever view in the house to watch a cricket match".

Meanwhile, coming back to the match, Pakistan registered their first victory in the T20 World Cup tournament on Sunday. Even though the Netherlands won the toss and opted to bat first, Pakistan's world-class pace attack was a little too much for the Dutchmen to handle as they only racked up a total of 91 runs for the loss of 9 wickets at the end of 20 overs.



