US: Three Family Members Win Rs 41 Lakh Each From Same Lottery Draw

Lottery games are based on sheer luck. In an actual sport of luck, three members of a family in the state of Maryland, United States, used the same set of numbers to buy tickets for the same lottery drawing. In an incident which is extremely hard to believe yet true, the family members ended up winning a $50,000 prize (nearly Rs 41 lakh) each.

According to the Maryland Lottery, a 61-year-old man bought a $1(Rs 82) ticket in Hampstead on October 13. Soon after, his 28-year-old daughter and 31-year-old son also bought tickets for the same draw from the same shop. However, none of them had an idea that the others had also purchased the tickets.

All three tickets had the numbers 5-3-8-3-4 for the October 13 Pick 5 drawing, and it turned out to be the winning combination. According to Maryland lottery officials, one of the players plans to use their winnings to buy a new home, while the other two would invest the prize money.

As per Maryland Lottery, earlier this month, a man chose his lottery numbers by analysing 20 years of drawings. The 77-year-old man from Maryland said that he used the digits for several years before scoring a $50,000 Bonus Match 5 jackpot. The elderly plans to buy a new car with this prize money.

In a similar incident, a Michigan man won a lottery prize of $25,000 a year for life. According to a report from UPI, the man used a random number generator he found online to generate the numbers on his winning ticket.

The 50-year-old man who has been identified as Aaron Essenmacher of Warren said that he purchased his Lucky for Life drawing ticket at the Warren Happy Days Party Store on September 15.

