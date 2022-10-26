Canadian Man Wins $1 Million In Lottery For Second Time In 13 Months

Antoine Beaini of Milton, Ontario, won a Lotto Lax jackpot of 1 million Canadian dollars.

Luck is everything in the lottery, yet it seems that some people are simply luckier than others. Only 13 months after winning a $1 million lottery prize, a Canadian man from Milton, Ontario, has now won a $1 million Maxmillions jackpot.

According to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG), Milton resident Antoine Beaini won a $1 million Maxmillions jackpot on September 23.

The Milton Convenience Store on Main Street, according to the OLG, was the shop where the winning ticket was purchased.

According to the OLG, since 2009, Lotto Max winners in Ontario have taken home more than $7.3 billion.

Mr Beaini had won the same amount from a Lotto Max drawing in August 2021.

According to a UNI report, Beaini told OLG officials about his latest win and that he couldn't believe it. "I thought, 'Again?'." "It was more shocking than the first win. I told my wife, and she was very happy.

Beaini said his latest winnings will allow him to take care of his family.

"I want to make sure the next generation of my family is set up comfortably," he said.

There is no shortage of people who keep trying their luck on lottery tickets.

A few days back, a man from Maryland, in the United States, won a jackpot using the numbers from his own truck's broken odometer, and that was his third jackpot in 27 years.

Douglas Eck, 60, of Harford County, purchased a 50-cent ticket at Royal Farms in Joppa for the Pick 5 drawing on October 14.

Mr. Eck purchased a truck whose odometer was stuck at 82,466 miles, so he played the lottery daily with the numbers 8-2-4-6-6 and won a whopping $25,000 (Rs 20 lakh) when the numbers were drawn last Friday.

In 1995, he won $50,000 and in 2008, he won $100,000 on a scratch-off ticket. However, those did not make use of odometer readings.