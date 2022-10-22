US Man Wins Rs 20 Lakh In Lottery Using Vehicle's Broken Odometer Number: Report

Douglas Eck, 60, of Harford County won his third jackpot in 27 years.

Everyone dream of winning huge amount in lottery, but only a few actually get make it happen. A man from Maryland, in the United States, has won a jackpot using the numbers from his own truck's broken odometer. According to a report from UPI, Douglas Eck, 60, of Harford County won his third jackpot in 27 years.

Mr Eck told the Maryland Lottery Officials that he purchased a 50-cent ticket at Royal Farms in Joppa for the Pick 5 drawing on October 14.

According to tencounty.com, Mr Eck purchased a truck whose odometer was stuck at 82,466 miles, so he played the lotto daily with the numbers 8-2-4-6-6 and won a whopping $25,000 (Rs 20 lakh) when the numbers were drawn last Friday.

The man has won such a big prize for the third time in his life using lottery draws. In 1995, he won $50,000 and in 2008, he won $100,000 on a scratch-off ticket. However, those did not make use of odometer readings.

As quoted by UPI, he said, "This is my bronze medal, but I am still happy."

Mr Eck also stated that the winning amount will be used in paying his bills but he made no mention of having the odometer repaired.

