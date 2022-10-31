Thief Sends Email To Apologise For Stealing Man's Laptop, Twitter Sympathises

The screenshot was shared by Twitter user, Zweli_Thixo

A Twitter user, Zweli_Thixo shared an email he received from a thief who had stolen the laptop, containing his research proposal. While apologising for the theft, the thief said that they 'have been struggling to make ends meet.' However, the thief offered to send files if the owner needs them.

Along with the screenshot, the caption read, "They stole my laptop last night and they sent me an email using my email, I have mixed emotions now."

The email sent by the thief read, "Bro Howzit, I know I stole your laptop yesterday. I needed the money as I have been struggling to make ends meet. I see that you were busy with a research proposal, I have attached it and if (there) are any other files that you need please alert me before Monday 12.00 since I have found a customer. Once again ngiyacolisa bro." The subject line reads, "Sorry for the laptop."

The internet user expressed sympathy for the person who stole the laptop. A user wrote, "Why not make him the same offer as the supposed buyer he found." Another user wrote, "Anyone who is able to offer this guy a job, please. This man went through the laptop and found a Research proposal and actually appreciates the effort and time that goes into it. Honestly, I'd hire him if I had the means."

"So you know now, that they were truly in dire need of money without having lost their morals or being "a bad person". Trying to minimize your loss is kind of sweet, I think. Hopefully people realize, what capitalism is doing to us," the third commented.

"A respectful thief," the fourth commented.

