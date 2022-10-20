Watch: Punjabi Woman Explains Dussehra And Her Love For Pakore In Hilarious Video

The video amassed more than 45k views on Twitter and drew amusing reactions.

No matter where Indians settle on the globe, their love for pompous festivals and desi food never dies. Capturing this sentiment, a video has been widely shared on social media where a Punjabi woman hilariously explains Dussehra to her British manager while asking to leave early to make pakoras (Indian vegetable fritters).

The clip, uploaded on Twitter, begins with the woman telling her manager, Mr Richard, that it is Dussehra and asks if she can go home early to spend time with her family and enjoy pakoras.

She then explains to Mr Richard about the Dussehra festivities and the mythological tale behind it in the simplest yet rib-tickling way. Using a hilarious blend of Punjabi and English, she narrates why the festival is celebrated and heaves a sigh of relief saying, “Haaye jor lag gaya mera sara (I put all my efforts into explaining it.”) But, it didn't stop her from expressing her love for pakoras. She adds, “Pakode you know, Mr Richard, we eat at every festival. Even during Christmas, we eat pakoras.”

"We love pakoday. Lady from Punjab working in London explains what is Dussehra and also her love for pakodas to his British manager, Mr Richard. Listen and enjoy pakodas,” the text attached to the video read.

At the time of writing this, the video amassed more than 45k views on Twitter and drew amusing reactions.

“Don't know if this was scripted, but haven't heard a more accurate and cuter Punjabi version of Ramayan…Died laughing…Nothing beats honest Desi Punjabi swag,” a user wrote.

