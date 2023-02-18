Watch: Pigeon Performs Backflips, Internet Says 'What A Showoff'

The video has left internet users absolutely stunned.

The internet is full of animal videos which show their funny and weird behaviour. Now, a video of a pigeon performing multiple backflips has again gone viral on social media. The short clip, shared by Twitter account called Buitengebieden, has accumulated more than 5 million views and over 108,000 likes.

In the video, several pigeons are seen roaming around in a field. However, one pigeon, with a blue patch on its body, captures the attention as it does immaculate back-to-back flips. It is first seen spreading its wings and then performing backflip not once or twice, but thrice.

"Pigeon doing backflips," reads the caption of the post.

Since being shared, the video has left internet users absolutely stunned. "It's the pigeon version of the Moon Walk!!!" wrote one user. "What a showoff!" said another.

A third user commented, "It is doing the backflips to impress the chicks," while a fourth explained, "Their called Tumblers, they do this to impress the ladies".

Some users even posted other videos of animals performing unusual tasks - like a cat imitating two boxers while watching television.

Meanwhile, according to an article in the Universities Federation of Animal Welfare (UFAW), there are some breeds of pigeons - roller and tumbler - which have the innate ability to perform backflips like these.

"The roller and tumbler breeds of pigeon have been selected for tumbling behaviour in flight, to the extent that some tumblers can no longer fly but, instead, tumble as soon as they intend to take wing," the article said.

"The consequences to the birds are difficult to assess but are clearly adverse when they lead to injuries due to hitting the ground or tumbling over it," it added.

