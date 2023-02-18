Video Claiming To Show Unbreakable Paratha Served In Hostel Goes Viral

The video has accumulated more than 60,000 views and over 700 likes.

A video claiming to show barely edible "hostel ka khana (Hostel's food)" is gaining traction on social media. Taking to Twitter, Sakshi Jain, who according to her bio is a content strategist, shared a glimpse of what it is like to eat hostel food. She gave the example of a paratha, which looks so hard that it is barely edible.

In the video, a woman, presumably inside her hostel premises, is seen holding a paratha in her hand and slamming it on a wooden table. The paratha, which is supposed to be soft, is so hard that it does not even bend or break. Despite multiple attempts of knocking it hard on the table, the woman fails to break it. "Koi isko kaise khayega (How is one supposed to eat this)," the woman says at the end of the clip.

Watch the video below:

Hostel ka khana🙃 pic.twitter.com/8FiLCwtZ33 — Sakshi Jain • Content Strategist (@thecontentedge) February 16, 2023

Ms Jain shared the video on Thursday and since then it has accumulated more than 60,000 views and over 700 likes. The clip has garnered the attention of Twitter users. They flooded the comment section with all kinds of reactions.

"This should instead be used for personal safety. Should keep this in your bag and use it to cut throat in case road pe koi tang kare toh (in case someone troubles while walking on road)," jokingly wrote one user. "Hammer Roti, must be iron rich," said another.

A third user commented, "This kind of Roti we used to b served in our mess in Boading school". A fourth hilariously added, "I found a solution for it. Spray some water on both sides then oven it for a minute or strove. Here we go!"

The location of this video is not known and NDTV cannot independently verify the authenticity of the clip.

Featured Video Of The Day Neal Mohan Is New YouTube CEO: All You Need To Know