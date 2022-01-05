Watch: Peacock Refuses To Leave 'Long Time Partner' After Its Death

A peacock in Rajasthan followed its dead partner to the funeral.

A video that is now going viral on the Internet shows a peacock following two men who were carrying its dead partner away. The video shows a peacock, which had lived with its partner for four years, refusing to let go of it even after its death. When two men carried the carcass of the peacock's partner, it quietly followed them to the funeral. Indian Forest Service Officer Parveen Kaswan, who shared the “touching video” on his Twitter handle, said the incident happened in Rajasthan's Kuchera town. “The peacock doesn't want to leave the long time partner after his death. Touching video. Via WA,” said Mr Kaswan, explaining that he received the clip over WhatsApp.

The peacock doesn't want to leave the long time partner after his death. Touching video. Via WA. pic.twitter.com/ELnW3mozAb — Parveen Kaswan (@ParveenKaswan) January 4, 2022

In another tweet, he added that the peacocks had lived together for four years, quoting from a Dainik Bhaskar news article.

The incident is from house of Shri Ramswarup Bishnoi. From Kuchera, Rajasthan.



The peacock were living together from four years. After death of one, another participated in funeral. When they made this video.https://t.co/J6res1ckqk — Parveen Kaswan (@ParveenKaswan) January 4, 2022

The 19-second-long video has got nearly 1.26 lakh views and many found the peacock's gesture “heart touching”.

One user said the video was “touching” and showed that animals “animals have more love and affection for each other than humans”.

Animals have more love and affection for each other than Humans. Touching indeed. ???? — Velociraptor ???? ???????? (@raptorsworld) January 4, 2022

Another said only a bird or animal lover can fully understand the peacock's pain.

An animal / Bird lover, care taker knows very well what is the pain ?????????????? — Dibyajyoti Pattanayak???????? (@Djpk007) January 4, 2022

“This is what the entire nature and its being is all about. Grieving and following who is no more, be it humans or birds. The way all living beings mourn their departing partners as if leaving a void in their lives,” said a third user.

This is what the entire nature and its being is all about.

Grieving and following who is no more be it humans or birds.

The way all living beings mourn their departing partners as if leaving a void in their lives. pic.twitter.com/6NHBGSHyaQ — Pradip Kumar Ganguly (@Adipkr) January 4, 2022

Some others expressed their sadness and empathy for the lonely bird.

God's creation is amazing .peacock' s feeling fr the partner is touching & should open up eyes of modern human relations, specially in https://t.co/1cWi0nBBql always is lasting! — Dr.N.C.K.Reddy M.S;M.Ch(AIIMS). (@DrNCKReddy) January 4, 2022

“Heart touching,” another person said, while adding, “Whether it's human or animal, they are unable to forget someone with whom they had spent their whole life.”

Whether it's human or animal, they are unable to forget someone with whom they had spent their whole life. And this clip is showing the same that in initial days it becomes too hard to forget your loved ones. HEART TOUCHING!! — Tathagat Priyadarshi ???????? (@Priyadarshii786) January 4, 2022

One user also sought to know if any protocol was required to be maintained since the peacock is the national bird.

Just for info, being a national bird, is there any protocol required to be maintained ? — Ravindraa M Rao (@RavindraaMRao) January 4, 2022

Mr Kaswan often shares videos of wildlife on his social media handle to make humans aware of how animals behave. Recently, he shared a horrifying video of a leopard jumping over the locked gate of a residential property to attack a dog. The leopard managed to catch the canine by its neck and jumped out of the boundary wall and escaped into the wild, showed the video.