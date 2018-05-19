Watch: Passersby Save Boy From Being Swept Away In Fast-Flowing Drain "Not all heroes wear capes!" wrote one commenter, praising their effort

Good Samaritans in China worked together to save an 11-year-old boy from being swept away into a fast-flowing drainage channel amid heavy rain. On April 30, CCTV footage captured the moment the boy was suddenly swept away in the fast-flowing current of an open storm drain. The incident took place in Quzhou, Zhejiang Province, at around 3 pm in the afternoon, reports Shine Media A black car was seen stopping before two people got out to help the unnamed boy. On seeing them, other bystanders also rushed to help. They managed to pull the child to safety.A video of the incident was shared by the Shanghaiist 10 hours ago on Facebook. It has collected over 2 lakh views since then.Many praised the rescue effort. "Not all heroes wear capes!" wrote one user on Facebook. "God bless them all," said another.Thankfully, the boy suffered no injuries in the accident.