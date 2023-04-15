Watch: Parrot Sings In Perfect Harmony As Man Plays Piano, Internet Stunned

The video was captioned ''Singing Parrot''

Parrots are highly intellectual birds who are able to mimic human speech. Now, a similar video is going viral on social media showing a pet parrot flaunting its impressive singing skills as its human plays the piano. The video which is going viral on Twitter features a man and his parrot who acts as his sidekick.

The 8-second video opens to show a man playing a tune on the piano. As the man plays the musical instrument, the bird sitting on a stand joins in and sings beautifully in perfect harmony. The result is simply mindblowing and the video is a must-watch.

The video was captioned, ''Singing Parrot.''

Watch the video here:

Since being shared, the video has garnered more than 5,830 views, 183 likes, and several comments praising the bird's soulful and beautiful rendition. Many users dropped laugh and heart emojis, while reacting to the video.

One user wrote, ''Amazing!! !! A whistle that surpasses humans.'' Another commented, ''It's fun to have a partner like this.''

A few years back, a similar video caused a stir on social media. The video shared by Linc olnshire Wildlife Park showed a parrot performing Beyonce's'If I Were A Boy', leaving people stunned. In the clip, the nine-year-old yellow-crowned parrot named Chico hit all the right notes while singing the refrain to the 2008 hit. The talented bird can also mimic other songs like 'Poker Face' by Lady Gaga, and 'Firework' by Katy Perry.

In 2022, a study found that listening to bird songs can help get over stress and anxiety in humans. The evaluation of the effects of urban traffic noise versus natural birdsong on participants' cognitive and emotional function was done by a team of researchers from Germany.