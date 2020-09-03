Parrot Sings Beyonce's 'If I Were A Boy'. Video Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Chico the parrot lives at Lincolnshire Wildlife Park.

A singing parrot has caused a stir on social media - and chances are that his rendition of a Beyonce hit will leave you amazed too. Chico is a nine-year-old yellow-crowned parrot who lives at UK's Lincolnshire Wildlife Park. His uncanny talent for imitating one of the biggest pop stars of our times has made him into a star - with people even defying social distancing norms amid the coronavirus pandemic to get a glimpse of him, reports the Daily Mail.

Footage of the parrot performing Beyonce's 'If I Were A Boy' was uploaded to Facebook by Lincolnshire Wildlife Park, where it has left thousands stunned. The footage shows Chico hitting all the right notes while singing the refrain to the 2008 hit.

Take a look at it below:

Since being shared on Facebook last week, the video has collected nearly 50,000 views and dozens of impressed comments.

"Love love love this," wrote one person in the comments section, while another said, "Please, we need to see and hear more from Chico!"

According to Metro News, The talented bird can also mimic other songs like 'Poker Face' by Lady Gaga, and 'Firework' by Katy Perry.

"After more than 25 years working with these amazing birds, they still never cease to amaze me," said Steve Nichols, the park's CEO. "Who'd have ever thought that a parrot would cause social distancing problems due to being so popular?"