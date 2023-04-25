Watch: Pakistani Bride's Brother Gives 'Money Heist' Twist To 'Joota Chupai' Ritual

The video was shared by the bride Warda Sikander on Instagram

Desi weddings are typically grand affairs that involve a lot of dance and music, food, and fun-filled traditions. One such ritual is the 'joota chhupai', wherein the bride's sisters steal the groom's shoes as a prank and promise to give them back only if they get money in return. Recently, a Pakistani bride came up with an interesting idea to make the ritual all the more entertaining and fun. She convinced her brother to pull off the ritual in 'Money Heist' style.

The video was shared by the bride Warda Sikander on Instagram with the caption, ''Bella ciao to the jootaI didn't want anything to be simple on my shaddi! So me and my sister came up with the joota heist idea, told our brother to grab a money heist costume from Amazon & my cousin rehearsed the entire thing! To say, everyone at the wedding enjoyed this segment the MOST!''

A test insert on the video reads, ''Joota chupai but make it more entertaining. Ft Joota heist''

The amusing video opens to show the bride's brother, dressed in red overalls and the iconic Salvador Dali mask, running around the wedding hall. He then jumps onto the stage and steals the groom's shoes, proudly showing off his 'heist'.

Further in the video, he can be seen dancing with other guests and family members to the desi version of 'Bella Ciao'. Needless to say, he steals all the limelight as people are seen clicking his pictures and videos. He is also seen striking a pose with the bride and her sisters.

Instagram users loved the unique concept, with many saying that they would love to replicate the same at their wedding. Since being posted on April 16, the clip has accumulated close to 27 lakh views, 1.2 lakh likes more than 200 comments.

One user wrote, ''It looks so fun and a unique type of joota chupaye,'' while another commented, ''Totally loving the idea.'' A third added, ''Hahaha so cute.'' Another said, ''Love it.''