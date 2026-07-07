Watch: Norwegian Army, Navy And Air Force Perform Viral 'Viking Row' To Celebrate World Cup Heroics

Norway's remarkable FIFA World Cup campaign has sparked jubilation far beyond football stadiums, with the country's armed forces joining in the now-viral "Viking Row" celebration. In a video widely shared on social media, personnel from the Norwegian Army, Navy and Air Force can be seen performing the synchronised rowing motion in full military gear. The troops recreate the movement associated with rowing Viking longships, paying tribute to Norway's seafaring heritage while celebrating the national team's historic achievement on the world stage.

The video features soldiers rowing in unison across grassy hillsides, sailors performing the chant aboard military vessels, and Air Force personnel joining the celebration on aircraft and at military installations. Dressed in camouflage uniforms, the troops mimic rowing an ancient Viking longship while chanting together. The synchronised routine has become a nationwide phenomenon, symbolising the country's resilience, teamwork and deep-rooted connection to its Viking past.

The display has drawn widespread praise online, with many calling it a powerful expression of national pride and unity.

Watch the video here:

Norway stuns Brazil to script World Cup history

Norway's celebrations come after one of the biggest upsets of the tournament. The Scandinavian nation shocked five-time champions Brazil with a dramatic 2-1 victory in the Round of 16, securing a place in the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals for the first time in the country's history.

The victory sparked emotional celebrations across Norway, with supporters flooding streets and public squares as the underdog side continued its dream run. The result was widely described as one of the greatest moments in Norwegian football history, ending Brazil's campaign in stunning fashion and cementing Norway's place among the tournament's biggest success stories.

The 'Viking Row' becomes Norway's signature celebration

The win also fuelled a wave of patriotic celebrations, with the now-famous "Viking Row" emerging as the team's signature post-match ritual. After the win, the team shared a video of star striker and Golden Boot contender Erling Haaland leading them in the now-viral Norwegian Viking Clap. Earlier, Norway marked their return to the FIFA World Cup after 28 years by qualifying for the Round of 32. Both players and fans performed the traditional Viking chant and row at New Jersey Stadium.

The "Viking Row" involves players and supporters sitting or crouching together and rhythmically moving back and forth as though rowing a Viking ship, often accompanied by drumbeats and chants. It represents unity, strength, and a collective fighting spirit. Much like the Vikings of history who rowed together before heading into battle, modern Norwegian supporters perform the gesture in unison to express team spirit and back their football side.

Its popularity grew after Norwegian supporters were filmed performing the row in public spaces across the US, including on city streets, in fan zones and even while riding up an escalator. The craze peaked when a huge crowd of expats filled Times Square before Norway's qualification, turning the streets into a massive Viking row under the billboards.