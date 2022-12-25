Watch: Mumbaikars Take Over Marine Drive As They Sing And Dance To Celebrate Christmas

People were seen dancing and singing at Mumbai's iconic Marine Drive

Christmas is here, and people across the world are celebrating the festival with lights, decorations, and a lot of pomp and show. Every culture has its special way of celebrating this merry year-end occasion and making the holiday unique. Drowned in the festive spirit, the people of Mumbai were seen enjoying the day as they sang and danced along on the city streets donning Santa caps. This year, Christmas is more special as the celebrations of the last two years were dim due to the spread of the coronavirus.

In a video shared by ANI, people were seen dancing and singing on Mumbai's iconic Marine Drive on Sunday morning as they celebrated Christmas 2022 with much fervor. ANI shared the video on Twitter and captioned it as ''People dance & sing at Marine Drive in Mumbai as they celebrate the festival of #Christmas.''

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | People dance & sing at Marine Drive in Mumbai as they celebrate the festival of #Christmaspic.twitter.com/kG5nSwBTfl — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2022

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 22,000 views, 260 likes, and several comments with people wishing Merry Christmas. One user wrote, '' This is fun. Celebration is so simple and Joyous.'' Another commented, '' Yeh Mera India. Merry Christmas everyone.''

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday also greeted people on Christmas. He tweeted, "Merry Christmas! May this special day further the spirit of harmony and joy in our society. We recall the noble thoughts of Lord Christ and the emphasis on serving society."

Christmas is an annual festival that is celebrated on December 25 commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ. It is a joyful occasion marked by get-togethers and social gatherings. People exchange presents with their loved ones, decorate their homes, bring a Christmas tree inside their homes, hang stockings, bake cookies and cakes, prepare a delicious feast, with their friends and family.

