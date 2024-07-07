Watch: Mumbai Woman Buys ₹2.5 Lakh Gold Chain For Pet Dog, Internet Calls It ''Wholesome''

The video is winning hearts on social media

The bond between a dog and a human is incomparable. A dog's warmth, infinite love and adorable tactics bring sheer joy into our lives. The famous phrase ''Man's best friend'' is true in every sense, as the bond between a dog and its owner is truly special. Recently, a woman in Mumbai went above and beyond for her pet dog to celebrate its birthday. In a heartwarming attempt to express love towards her pet, Sarita Saldanha gifted her Indie dog, Tiger, a gold chain worth Rs 2.5 lakh.

Anil Jewellers, a jewellery shop in Chembur, shared a video on Instagram showing Ms Saldanha picking out the necklace as Tiger waits for her at the store. As Ms Saldanha puts the gold chain on its neck, Tiger can be seen wagging its tail excitedly.

''Celebrating the profound and beautiful companionship between humans and animals,'' the jewellery store wrote on Instagram.

''Celebrating the profound and beautiful companionship between humans and animals,'' the jewellery store wrote on Instagram.

The video is winning hearts on social media, as pet lovers loved the woman's extravagant gesture and were in awe of their beautiful bond. Many called the video ''cute'' and ''whoesome'' and poured love and heart emojis in the comments section.

One user wrote, ''Precious baby, pure soul.'' Another commented, ''Take care of him and protect him from evil people who have seen this video.''

A third said, ''absolutely amazing awesome.'' A fourth wished the dog and wrote, ''Happy Birthday Tiger.''