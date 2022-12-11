Watch: Mumbai Student Travels In An Autorickshaw In UK City, Internet Delighted

The clip was filmed by a student of the University of York, who is originally from Mumbai

In India, auto-rickshaws are the most common mode of transport and most of us rely on them to travel to our offices, schools, and colleges. The mode of transit is popular for short-distance travel as they are cheaper and easily accessible. However, spotting an auto-rickshaw in a foreign country is quite a rare thing. Recently, a video went viral on social media, featuring an auto-rickshaw driver who gave a ride to a student in York City of England in his three-wheeled vehicle.

The clip was shared by the auto-rickshaw driver, who, as per his Instagram Bio, "landed in York - all the way from Bombay!" The caption of the video read, "A decent day to get out in the ricksha today... was great to meet @kane___25603 and take him for a ride through #York for some #mumbaivibes".

Watch the video here:

In the video, the driver could be seen driving through the city in his auto rickshaw with an Indian song being played inside. The clip was filmed by a student of the University of York, who is originally from Mumbai, as per his Instagram bio. As the video progresses, one can see various buildings and spot other people walking on the footpath.

The video, shared on November 27, has garnered over 440 likes and several comments, with users expressing their delight and surprise. The student who filmed the video also commented on the video

saying, '' Thank you so much for the ride again brother.''

A user wrote, '' Next level,'' with two fire emojis. Another commented, ''Ahh I would to sit back and listen to "Main Jis din bhula doon" by Amit Kumar. A theraputic drive and experience I can imagine.'' A third jokingly wrote, "Brother, how much will it cost to go to Bandra station?"

This is not the first time that the auto-driver has showcased his driving on the streets of England. In fact, his Instagram page is full of pictures and videos capturing his incredible journey. In November, he had shared another video in which he was seen driving his auto on the streets of York city. He captioned the video as, '' Enjoying a ride out on this rather autumnal evening in York city, UK... Feeling the #Bombay vibes.''

A few days back, he shared a picture of his auto-rickshaw standing on the street of York city, with York Minster seen in the background.

He captioned it as, '' It's almost freezing today, but #York is even more beautiful in the winter, with it's majestic architecture. #yorkminster looks stunning in the day and at night.''



Featured Video Of The Day "I'll Ask People If I Should Join BJP": Gujarat MLA Who Won On AAP Ticket