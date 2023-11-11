Watch: MS Dhoni Signs Fan's BMW, Internet Calls It 'World's Most Valuable Car'

A number of Instagram users reacted to the video with heart and fire emojis.

Legendary cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni recently delighted one of his fans in Ranchi by signing the backseat of the man's BMW car. Taking to Instagram, user Sumeet Kumar Bajaj posted a video showing the former Indian captain signing the car of an individual named Abhishek Kerketta. It also shows MS Dhoni taking his time to select the perfect place and pen to sign his name inside the vehicle.

"MS Dhoni Sir Delights Abhishek Brother By Giving Autograph On BMW 740i Series," Mr Bajaj captioned the post.

Watch the video below:

The video opens to show MS Dhoni entering the backseat of the BMW and asking the fan for the place where to sign in the vehicle. A man then presents a number of pens and asks the cricketer which one he wants to use.

At this point, Dhoni replies, "Nahi phele jagah batao (First show me the place)". The fan then shows Dhoni the place and asks about the marker again, to which the former Indian Cricket Captain says, "Mota wala. Black hi hai na? (The fat marker. It is black, isn't it?)".After the selection of the pen, Dhoni then takes his time to get comfortable. He also explains to the fan how he would sign so that it fits well, due to the restraint of space.

At the end of the video, Dhoni signs the BMW and before exiting the car, he congratulates his fan and quips that before he gets late, he should leave.

The video was shared just a day back and since then it has accumulated more than 259,000 views and over 30,000 likes. In the comments section, several people posted varied reactions.

"Car price raised by 1000000%" jokingly wrote one user. "This just became world's most valuable car," commented another.

"So elegant, so beautiful, just looking like a wow," wrote a third user. "Bhai, tum itna lucky kasie ho sakte ho [Bro, how can you be so lucky]," added another.

A number of Instagram users also reacted to the video with heart and fire emojis.