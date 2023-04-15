Mother Elephant Fights Off Crocodile To Save Calf, Forest Officer Shares Incredible Video

Internet users hailedthe mother elephant's courage

Mothers are the epitome of bravery and courage and no one can protect a child as a mother does. She can even risk her own life to protect her child, and the feeling transcends species. Such strong instincts are not just prevalent in humans, but animals too. One such video has surfaced on Twitter showing a mother elephant fighting off a crocodile to save its baby.

The video shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda shows a fierce face-off between the elephant and the crocodile, as the latter tries to attack the baby tusker.

Mr Nanda shared the video and wrote, ''The extent to which elephants can go in protecting their calves is mind-boggling. Here is a small incident. The Crocodile had to surrender.''

Watch the video here:

The extent to which elephants can go in protecting their calves is mind boggling. Here is a small incidence. The Crocodile had to surrender 👌 pic.twitter.com/ntbmBtZm9F — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) April 14, 2023

The video opens to show a baby elephant taking a dip in muddy water body as its mother keeps watch. Suddenly, a huge crocodile emerges from under the water and attacks the calf. The mother elephant lunges at the crocodile and stomps on it forcing it to surrender and run away.

Since being shared, the video has amassed close to 51,000 views, 1,308 likes, and tons of comments. Internet users hailed the elephant's courage with many calling a mother ''the omnipresent protector.''

One user wrote, ''The crocodile just got saved else would have all his inside coming out soon.'' Another commented, ''Even after the croc is gone, she is still searching the mud pool , in case any more are still there. Mother's protective instinct in action.''

A third said, ''Intelligent, gentle, emotional beings'', while a fourth stated, ''Motherhood is beyond expectation.'' Yet another added, ''Either she has elephant babies in the area and is stomping the hell out of the croc to keep it from harming any of their young, or... she already lost a baby in this spot to crocs and is now exacting revenge.''