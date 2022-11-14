Watch: Monkey Hitches A Ride On Cat's Back, Internet Says, ''Best Taxi Service''

The video has garnered over 1 million views and more than 6700 retweets

Animals are compassionate creatures, known to show kindness and generosity towards each other. Despite the lack of verbal communication, animals, too, share endearing friendships with other animals and help each other out in need. Species throughout the animal kingdom, from birds and fish to dogs and dolphins, have pals too. One example of it is seen in an adorable video that showcases an unlikely animal friend duo.

In the video, a cat was spotted having a pleasant time giving its friend- a squirrel monkey -a ride on the streets. The video shows the duo wandering around the street, with the monkey tightly holding onto the cat's back. The friends were seemingly very relaxed in each other's company, as they traversed the lanes together. The clip was shared by a Twitter account called Buitengebieden, with a caption that reads, ''Taking a free ride.''

Watch the video here:

The cute friendship between the cat and monkey has won over people's hearts, who can't stop watching the video over and over again. Since being shared on November 14, the video has garnered over 1 million views and more than 6700 retweets. Users have flooded the comment section of the post with their heartfelt remarks.

One user wrote, ''That's what best buds do. They carry each other...'' Another commented on their behaviour, saying, ''This squirrel monkey is displaying the universal primate trait of the grasping reflex. In primates, the young hang onto an adult's fur with their hands and feet. Vestigial in humans, as we no longer have fur on which to cling, this trait disappears Somewhere around six months.'' A third said, ''The cat is actually being super cautious and defensive, like it's trying to protect its own kitten. It really adopted lil monkey.''

Yet another wrote, ''Wow ! The monkey still with the cat that can't be, but I afraid the cat would kill the monkey, but I surprised see the cat let the monkey on cat's back ride with monkey ! Amazingly the cat is good let the monkey on his back ! God blessings the cat /monkey !''



