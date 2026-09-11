Watch: Mongolian President Takes Off Jacket, Then Bench Presses 100kg

The President of Mongolia, Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, has gone viral after bench pressing 100kg for 20 repetitions during a visit to a military unit.

In the now-viral video, the 58-year-old former Army officer is seen taking off his suit jacket, lying on a bench, and effortlessly lifting the weight before an audience of officers and soldiers.

Mr Khurelsukh, who has been President since 2021, shook hands with those around him after completing the lift before putting his jacket back on.

The President has a background in bodybuilding and martial arts and served in the Mongolian People's Army before entering politics.

Watch the video here:

He also plays guitar in a rock band called Pals and is the founder of a Harley-Davidson fan club in Mongolia. The video of the lift has since been widely shared across Instagram, Facebook and X.