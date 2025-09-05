Watch: Meowdonalds, Metro And More - Chinese YouTuber Builds City For Cats

A Chinese YouTuber has gained international attention for building an incredibly detailed miniature world designed especially for his pet cats. Xing Zhilei, also known online as Xing's World, has spent the last two years creating a range of miniature DIY settings, including a supermarket, cinema, bank, and most recently, a fully functioning subway system and a cat-sized fast-food restaurant he calls "Meowdonalds", according to South China Morning Post.

The goal behind these miniature creations is to let his cats "experience the human world" in a way that suits their size, as per the news portal. One of his most popular videos, which showcases the subway system, has nearly one million views and took four months to complete. The video features his cat, Mr Nice, waiting patiently at the platform as the miniature train arrives at the station.

Watch the video here:

Xing shared some of the challenges he faced during the build, such as synchronising the opening of the platform and train doors and building a working escalator. Despite the technical hurdles, the final result was a hit not just with his cats, who were seen comfortably riding the train, but also with viewers.

Many commenters praised the intricate details of the project, even joking that the cat subway looked better than real human transport systems.

"I have to admit, if I saw just snapshots of this cat town, I would have thought this was AI-generated. It's amazing the level of detail he has put into this build," commented a user.

"I really wish that you could also do longer videos on YouTube because the work is amazing, and I'm still amazed by the scale of this town and how it was made, and even though on the Chinese platform there are a fewmore details, I really hope that we can see more about how you work. "Great video, and continue like this," wrote another user.

"Real artists, with real brilliant creativity. Thank you for what you are doing. It's more important than it at first seems. It proves that computers cannot simulate what a human being can do. Your work is beautiful and genius, and we have the honour of viewing it through your videos," commented a third user.