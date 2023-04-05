''Daring Job'': Massive Python Attempts To Attack Zookeeper On The Face, Internet Stunned

Jay Brewer is an American YouTuber and the founder and CEO of Reptile Zoo Prehistoric Inc

Jay Brewer, an American YouTuber and the founder and CEO of Reptile Zoo Prehistoric Inc, often shares interesting videos of snakes and other reptiles from his zoo. A few days back, he shared another fascinating video that showed him defending himself from a python that attempted to attack him.

The incident happened when Mr Brewer was attempting to retrieve some eggs belonging to the python so that experts could help them hatch. As he tried to take away the eggs to safety, the reticulated python attacked and lunged at him dangerously.

The clip was shared on Instagram on the Jay Prehistoric Pets Instagram account and captioned as, ''Sometimes saving reticulated python eggs can be a daring job, but good thing I love what I do!''

Watch the video here:

Internet users were left terrified after watching the video and posted a variety of comments. One user wrote, ''Omg your having me on the edge of chair watching this please please be god dam careful, your amazing but god you come so close at time.''

Another commented, ''I don't know if you are brave or crazy, but please be safe.'' A third added, ''She seems to want to scare you and not really want to bite you.''

A fourth joked, ''It looks like Keanu dodging bullets in The Matrix'', while a fifth added, ''I am gonna get a heart attack because of these videos one day.''

Notably, the reticulated python is native to South and Southeast Asia. The species is one of the world's largest snakes and can eat humans, cats, dogs, birds, rats and other snakes. According to Encyclopaedia Britannica, a reticulated python attained a maximum recorded length of 9.6 metres (31.5 feet).

The Reptile Zoo in Fountain Valley, California, which houses hundreds of species of reptiles, ranging from exotic snakes to alligators to tortoises and everything in between, was founded and is owned by Mr. Brewer.