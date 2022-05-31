Watch: Man's Incredibly Lucky Escape After Truck Veers Off Road

Luckily for the man, the side of the truck hits him and not the front,

A man standing on the side of the road had an incredibly lucky escape after a truck driving on the roads of Maracanaú, Ceará in Brazil had a near disaster moment when it hit a tree and due to that nearly hit the bystander.

The video which is 37 seconds long starts with a man waiting outside a house as a truck is seen in the background. The top part of the frame of the truck gets stuck on a tree causing the driver to lose control, as the vehicle veers off the road and hits the bystander. Luckily for the man, the side of the truck hits him and not the front, with him being stuck between the house and truck. The man seems to run away frightened, as the driver and passenger inside the truck come out.

This incident took place on May 23 and no casualties have been reported.

