Watch: Man Uses Driver Assist Feature To Play Cards In Moving SUV, Internet Shocked

A video has surfaced on the internet which shows a man playing cards while cruising on the highway. The video shows the driver with his feet up on the seats playing cards in the moving SUV. The man has left control of the steering wheel. Posted on Facebook by a user named Farhan Rajpoot, the text on the video reads, "Mahindra XUV 700." The short clip has left the netizens shocked.

The Mahindra XUV 700 offers an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) feature. It is an electronic system that tends to use advanced technologies to assist the driver. The feature is enabled to make your drives easier. The internet is not impressed with the man's antics and it has triggered criticism online.

The video has amassed more than 45,000 likes and several comments. While a few social media users called the act extremely dangerous, others called out the man for being so careless and demanded action against the person. A user commented, "No seat belt, no concentration on the road completely ignoring all traffic and safety norms! This is bullshit. I will post the video to the concerned."

Another user wrote, "If this video is from our state Kerala he will be punished and registration will be cancelled this may kill others and animals report such videos."

"Such wrong videos may inspire others and must be banned," the third user commented. "This is not Autopilot, this is just ADAS.. be safe brothers," the fourth user expressed.

"Auto drive does not work always, Risk is always there," the fifth user wrote.

