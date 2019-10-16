Watch: Man Throws Brick At Car. It Bounces Back To Hit Him In The Face

A man threw a brick at a car, only to have it bounce back and hit him in the face.

A vandal who threw a brick at a car regretted his decision immediately when it bounced back to hit him in the face. CCTV footage of the incident that occurred in Brandon, Durham has gone viral online - making many say "instant karma". According to The Sun, the unsuccessful car theft attempt took place on October 5.

The now-viral footage was shared to Facebook by Martin Craig, whose car was attacked. It shows a man wearing a hoodie walking past his car, presumably to check if the coast is clear. He then picks up a brick and throws it at the car. Unluckily for him, it only bounces back to hit him - making him stagger back, clutching his face in pain.

"This nice person decided he would break into my car. After many failed attempts karma came to bite him in the face," wrote Mr Craig while sharing the video online. Watch it below:

The video has collected over 13,000 views on Facebook since being shared online about a week ago. It has also made its way to other social media platforms like Twitter. Here is how people have reacted to it:

Mirror reports that the man was arrested for criminal damage to a vehicle and shoplifting.

"A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage to a vehicle and shoplifting," a Durham Constabulary spokeswoman said. "He has since been charged with both offences and will appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates Court on Thursday, November 7."

