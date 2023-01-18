Video: UK Police Let 5-Year-Old Lead The Patrol Team Around A Street On His Toy Bike

A 5-year-old boy named Harry Farrell leads a special police patrol in UK.

A 5-year-old British child's day was made by Durham police officers in England, as he got to see a dream come true when he led a police patrol on his toy bike.

Police officers from the Cleveland and Durham Police forces' road policing unit, paid the child a surprise visit and made him take charge of a special patrol on his toy electric bike.

The kid was recorded riding his police bike in a sweet video that the police department shared on its social media pages.

"Meet future PC Harry! Harry has had a truly awful time recently, and when we heard how much he loves his new Christmas present, an electric police bike, we had to pay him a visit!," Tweeted Durham Roads and the Armed Policing Unit.

"Harry professionally led us around his street in full uniform."

Watch the video here:

According to a release from Durham Police, Harry Farrell was just four years old when his dad, Craig Farrell, passed away last May, aged just 39. Videos of Harry proudly riding his new bike around his street were seen by PC Phil Skevington, from Durham Police's Motorcycle Section. After hearing about his story and what Harry had gone through over the last seven months, he decided to organise a little surprise visit for him.

With over 1.5 million views as of this writing, the video was an instant hit. More than 30,000 people have liked it. A lot of people commented on the video in an interesting way.

"My late dad was a sergeant in the Durham Constabulary and later got into biking in his cut short retirement. He would have loved this from Durham's finest," wrote a user.

"Well done for leading the team so well, PC Harry. Well done to the rest of you for being able to keep up with him. Sometimes in life, the simple things can make such a difference. Keep up the good work," commented another user.