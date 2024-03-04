Watch: Man Plays Badminton With Broom, Internet Reacts

"Never judge a book by its cover" reads the text in the video.

A video of a man using a broom to play badminton has gone viral on social media. It shows a man entering a badminton court with a broom and using it to strike the shuttlecock.

The video was shared last week by Jatin Sharma, also known on Instagram as "Badminton Lovers." In the short clip, a man and a woman are seen playing traditional badminton. Within seconds, another man enters the court and interrupts the game by giving it an unexpected twist. He then goes on to demonstrate his exceptional abilities by using his broom to play the game rather than a conventional badminton racquet. He also manages to score a point towards the end of the clip.

Since being shared, the clip has amassed 3.5 million views and 1.9 lakh likes. "Never judge a book by its cover" reads the text in the video.

Watch the video here:

Social media users were amazed by the clip and some even appreciated his skills.

"Rackets invented in 1926 people before 1926," said a user.

"Bro he plays badminton with a broom hes the strongest in the whole universe," commented a user.

Another added, "Please respect the shuttle and game"

"I wasted my money on racquets," remarked a user.

"Nxt Generation Badminton Racket," said another user.

A person wrote, "I also played badminton like this"

"Playing good but you should not invade the court while someone already playing. And the concept of this video is bullshit," said a user.

"Nice Skill But do it somewhere else we don't want u to disrespect the Sport!" commented an Instagram user.