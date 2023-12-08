Watch: Man Comes Face-to-Face with Tiger In Corbett National Park

The man continues his walk, standing still for moments.

A man was walking on a deserted road near Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand, India, when he came face-to-face with a tiger. The incident was captured on camera and has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the man is seen walking on the road when a tiger suddenly jumps out of the bushes. The man starts running towards the opposite side of the road, but the tiger quickly crosses the road in front of him. The man stands still for a few seconds before resuming his walk.

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan shared the video on Twitter with the caption, "Is he the luckiest man alive? Tiger seems the least bothered. From Corbett."

Watch the video here:

Is he the luckiest man alive. Tiger seems least bothered. From Corbett. pic.twitter.com/ZPOwXvTmTL — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) December 8, 2023

The video has been viewed over 5 lakh times and has been liked by thousands of people. Many people have commented on the video, expressing their shock and relief that the man was not injured.

"I guess it is always the same with tigers; until and unless they have grown too old to hunt or have a major injury, they won't attack humans for fun. The same can't be said of leopards, though," commented a user.

"Tigers normally don't attack humans unless they are man-eaters, feel threatened by humans, or are tigresses with cubs. It does not even attack its normal prey if it is not hungry," wrote a user.

"Like any normal tiger, this one tried to avoid the dreaded human; it is only a sudden accidental encounter that can trigger an attack, or a mother tiger, a mating pair, or one on a kill. The Tiger, in Corbett's words, is 'a perfect gentleman'," commented a third user.