Watch: Little Girl's Reaction After Seeing Her Favourite Doll House Wins Internet

Picture shows the little girl dancing with joy as her father brings a doll house.

People throughout the world like children and their endearing antics. Their joy and enthusiasm can brighten your mood. A video of a little girl going viral on social media will have the same effect - she is seen dancing with joy when her father brings a doll house.

The video has been shared by a user named The Safille Squad on Instagram. "I can't even," reads the caption of the post.

The clip shows a man taking out a doll house from the back of a car. When his daughter sees it, she screams with excitement and starts jumping. Delighted by her antics, the man is heard saying, "I thought she had a whistle in her hands."

"Lol someone give this girl a record deal. She can give Mariah and Arianna a run for this money with that whistle note," reads the super text in the video. According to Instagram, the little girl's name is Ella.

The video has garnered over 10,000 views and more than 700 likes. Several users have left heartfelt comments on seeing the little girl's reaction to getting her favourite doll house.

One user wrote, "I can't stop watching this dad's face get me every time!!! She's so cute."

"OMG soooo funny. She is so cute," wrote a second user.

Praising the girl's reaction, a third user also commented, "Body tight, high note, cuteness."