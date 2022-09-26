Watch: Little Girl Sees Her Favourite Teacher In Public, Her Excitement Fills Internet With Joy

Image shows the teacher and the child at at a public place.

A teacher and student have a unique relationship. Children first detest going to school, but with time, thanks in part to their teachers, they embrace it. A good teacher always holds a special place in a child's heart even after growing up. A video circulating on the internet shows a little girl trying to control her excitement after spotting her favourite teacher in public.

The video has been jointly shared on Instagram by two users name Christina Temitope Abiola and Aniyah Oluwanifemi Grant on Saturday. "I hope this makes you smile the way it made me," reads the caption.

In the opening scene of the clip, the little girl can be seen standing behind a man at a public place. As soon as she realises that the man is her teacher, she finds it difficult to control her excitement.

"When you run into your favourite teacher," reads the text super in the video.

As she couldn't hold her expressions and asks for attention, the teacher lifts the little girl up in his lap.

According to the Instagram profile, the girl's name is Aniyah Oluwanifemi Grant and the video has been captured and posted by her mother.

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 88,000 views and more than 10,000 likes. Instagram users have made heartfelt remarks in the post's comment area.

"He was looking like umm I know this child lol and looks back for mom like oh yea this her, too cute," wrote a user.

A second one said, "The way she looks back for confirmation."



