Watch: Little Girl Playing Hide And Seek With Pet Dog Will Warm Your Heart

A video of a girl playing with her pet dog is going viral on the internet. Posted by Buitengebieden, the clip is winning hearts on social media. In the 25-second video, a girl tells her dog that they are going to play hide and seek, and she explains the rules to him. The beautiful short clip will instantly brighten your mood.

The video starts with the girl telling the dog named Monkey to play hide and seek. "You go hide, and then search and find me," she told the dog. The dog acted exactly like a small child. The dog comes back to find the girl, and he successfully locates her position.

Watch the video here:

Along with the video, the caption read, "Playing hide and seek." The video has amassed more than 1.1 million views on Twitter. Social media absolutely loved the duo's bond in the video.

More than 3,000 people retweeted the video, which earned close to 30,000 likes overall. Several viewers also left nice comments admiring the girl and dog's relationship.

A user wrote, "Very cute, but the dog will always find her very quickly; that nose is the best ever piece of detection equipment known to man."

Another user commented, "I used to play hide and seek with my poodles. They didn't cover their eyes, but they waited until I squeaked and then raced to find me."

"The dog is undefeated. And that little one is as safe as can be with that loyal companion," commented a third user.

