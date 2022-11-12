Watch: Lioness Jumps Into A Safari Vehicle, Here's What Happens Next

A video showing a lioness jumping inside a safari vehicle has amassed 5.6 million views.

A lot of videos of the 'King of the Jungle' are shared on social media. Many of them show risk-takers cuddling the animal and garner a lot of attention. However, the act doesn't always go well for them. But in a recent viral video, a lioness is seen jumping into a tourist vehicle and showing love to the visitors at a safari.

Rather than getting scared, tourists are seen petting the wild cat. The animal tries to reach all the tourists present in the vehicle and is caressed by most. Although lionesses are the primary hunters in a lion pack, the animal did not cause harm to anyone in the vehicle.

It seems that the video was shot by one of the tourists.

New wildlife experience 😬 pic.twitter.com/1J74oTKgWW — OddIy Terrifying (@OTerrifying) November 8, 2022

The 18-second clip has amassed 5.6 million views and 1.6 lakh likes on the social media platform. It was shared by the user Oddly Terrifying and has been captioned as, "New wildlife experience." The location where the video was shot is unknown.

Many internet users were shocked to see the video as they did not anticipate such an end. Some even took to the comments section and left their thoughts.

One wrote, "I just love how this apex predator jumps into the cart and everybody's just like "PET DA KITTY!" To be fair, I would be too, lol."

"I would have ran faster than Usain Bolt off that enclosure," said another one.

"Yall had a lion RUN UP AND JUMP on the vehicle and even go TRAMPLING on some of the tourists and your first instinct is to PET HER??" commented a third user.

A fourth user said, "I would've passed right out. I would have been completely ignorant of the fact it was a friendly lion, until I woke up to find everyone else still alive."

