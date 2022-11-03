Viral Video Of Lion Walking With Its Cubs Is The Cutest Thing On Internet Today

The Internet loved the adorable family moment

Having a dull day at work? We've something which will cheer you up. A video of a majestic lion walking with its cute little cubs in a forest has gone viral on the internet. Shared by a Twitter user, Tansu Yegen, the video will definitely make you smile.

Along with the short clip, the caption read, "Dad's day out with kids." The video shows cute little cubs following in the footsteps of their father. The wobbly cubs try to keep up with Lion's pace and stumble on the way.

Watch the video here:

Dad's day out with kids😀



pic.twitter.com/YI2cIgBz8K — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) October 31, 2022

The video has amassed over 2 million views on Twitter. The Internet loved the adorable family moment and showered love in the comments section. A user wrote, "This made my day," another user wrote, "He's definitely rocking the dad bod. Do you see that beer gut on him? That's like three plates of garlic & pepper ostrich wings washed down with 10 cans of "Buckwiser" Sahara Edition at the local BWW. The cheapskate got the kids the roadrunner tenders off of the appetizer menu."

"What a majesty! How does he comb his curls?" the third wrote.

Meanwhile, earlier, a video of a lioness attacking antelope went viral. The video showed a sable antelope using its curved horns to escape the attack of a lioness. "The best offence is a good defence. A sable antelope utilizes its curved horns to get a lion off its back," the caption of the post read.

The clip opened to show a lioness pouncing on the antelope, which was drinking water from a small pond. Seconds later, the antelope, in order to defend itself, used its curved horns to get the wild cat off its back. The lioness then jumped into the pond in an attempt to save itself.

