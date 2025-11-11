Lionel Messi Casually Photobombs Couple's Date Night In Barcelona: "They Have Been Blessed"

A couple's romantic date night turned into a viral sensation when they unexpectedly spotted football star Lionel Messi walking behind them in Barcelona. The couple was recording a moment with a bouquet of flowers when they looked up to see Messi and his entourage walking directly behind them. They were so surprised that they stopped dancing and stared in awe as the football legend passed by, totally unbothered.

Fans online joked about the "once-in-a-lifetime photobomb," noting how the couple's romantic moment was eclipsed by Messi's unexpected appearance. One user wrote, "I'd probably faint on the spot if that happened to me."

Another user joked saying, "Man saw the true love of his life," while a third user commented, "Just casually photobombing their perfect moment like it was nothing. The GOAT stays humble."

"I'm leaving my wife there to go get a pic with Messi," another added.

Watch the video here:

❕Messi walking in the background of a couple's video in Barcelona last night:



Notably, Messi was in Barcelona for a surprise visit to the Camp Nou stadium, where he posted an emotional message on Instagram expressing how much he missed the place. His visit was significant as it was his first time back at Camp Nou since his departure in 2021 due to Barcelona's financial issues.

"Last night I returned to a place I miss with my soul. A place where I was immensely happy, where you guys made me feel a thousand times the happiest person in the world. I hope one day I can come back, and not just to say goodbye as a player, as I never got to...," Messi wrote on Instagram.

Lionel Messi is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time. Born on June 24, 1987, in Rosario, Argentina, Messi has dominated the sport with his incredible skills, speed, and goal-scoring ability.

He's a forward for Inter Miami CF and the Argentina national team, and has won numerous awards, including eight Ballon d'Ors, six European Golden Shoes, and eight FIFA World Player of the Year awards. Messi has led Argentina to several major tournament victories, including the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where he was named the tournament's best player.