Watch: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju Plays Table Tennis With National Champion Sreeja Akula

In the video, the two seem to enjoy during the game.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju is quite active on social media. Recently, he shared a video of himself enjoying a game of table tennis with national champion Sreeja Akula.

In the video, the two seem to enjoy during the game. "After a long time I managed sometime to play Table Tennis shots with defending Indian Women's Table Tennis Champion Sreeja Akula," reads the caption of the Union minister's post.

Since being shared, the Instagram reel has amassed over 11,000 views and a thousand likes.

"You're grt sportsmen sir wanna to see you again as Sports Minister," said a user.

"Sir you are true sports lover," commented another person.

"U played like pro sir," said a user.

Many users also left heart emojis in the comments section.

Recently, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader shared a picture of him relishing a delicious Assamese spread served to him in Morigaon. "This is real India..! We relished traditional Tiwa food in Morigaon, Assam. Immense satisfaction to have such delicious local cuisine with our Assam BJP Karyakartas after attending many hectic programs," Mr Rijiju wrote in the caption of his post.

Hyderabad native Sreeja Akula, the national women's table tennis champion won a Commonwealth Games gold for her nation in the mixed doubles in Birmingham last year with Indian legend Sharath Kamal by her side, after winning her first national title in April of last year in Shillong. Her never-say-die attitude won her supporters over with that performance, putting her into the national spotlight for the first time.