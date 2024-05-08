'No Point Seeking Apology...': Kiren Rijiju Slams Congress, Sam Pitroda

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju hit out at the Congress and its senior leader, Sam Pitroda, on Wednesday evening accusing the latter of making statements "harmful for unity and integrity" of the country. When asked about an apology from the Congress leader, Mr Rijiju said that there was no point in seeking such an apology from the opposition party, since justifications made by its other leaders are irrelevant.

"There's no point in seeking an apology from them. It has been their character..." he said.

The attack comes amid a row over Mr Pitroda's remarks in an interview to The Statesman, in which he described India as a "... diverse country... where people (in the) East look like Chinese, (in the) West look like Arabs, (in the) North look like, maybe, white (people), and (in the) South look like Africans".

"I heard the statement today and must say I was not surprised at such comments from Sam Pitroda. It is shocking because it comes at a time when we are trying to unite the country... we have to be together, we are one. India is a nation known as a very diverse but united," Mr Rijiju told NDTV this evening, "So this statement is in very bad taste. In fact, it is very harmful for the unity and integrity of the country."

Mr Rijiju also attacked the Congress because of the close connections between party MP Rahul Gandhi and Mr Pitroda, who has since stepped down from his position as head of the party's overseas unit.

"Sam Pitroda's remark can't be taken lightly because he is the advisor for Rahul Gandhi... and Sam Pitroda was also a great friend of (former Prime Minister) Rajiv Gandhi and was very close to him, and still continues to guide the Gandhi family," Mr Rijiju said.

"So, what other Congress leaders say is irrelevant... what is relevant is what Rahul Gandhi says and what Sam Pitroda says... (ex-Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister) Digvijaya Singh may say something... Jairam (Ramesh, the party's comms boss) may say. It doesn't matter. It only matters what Sam Pitroda says..."

The BJP leader slammed Mr Pitroda for his statement and warned the Congress' leadership that such comments are "hugely damaging" and could have "huge repercussions".

"To explicitly link the looks of (people from one) region (of the country) with another country... to say those from the northeast look Chinese... this bizarre statement has shocked me. So, I must tell Congress leaders this kind of divisive thinking, which undermines the nation, is hugely damaging and will have huge repercussions in the future..."

Mr Rijiju also dismissed the Congress' swift reaction to Mr Pitroda's comment, saying that even referring to the statement as his "private opinion" is "objectionable for me". The Congress has distanced itself from Mr Pitroda's remark; Mr Ramesh had said, "The analogies given by Sam Pitroda to India's diversity are extremely wrong and unacceptable. The Indian National Congress completely disassociates itself..."

Mr Pitroda's remark drew a furious response from several BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who demanded a response from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying that the country "won't tolerate disrespect on the basis of the colour of skin".

Repeating his "shehzade (prince)" barb for Mr Gandhi, the Prime Minister said, "Shehzade, you will have to answer. The country will not tolerate the disrespect of our countrymen on the basis of the colour of skin. Modi will definitely not tolerate."

This comes days after the BJP ripped into the Congress over Mr Pitroda's comments over an inheritance tax.

Mr Pitroda's comments then came as the Congress fended off a vicious attack by the BJP, which was sparked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks about Muslims, and claims of "wealth redistribution... to those who have the most children... to infiltrators". Mr Pitroda then, speaking to news agency ANI, had said the Congress always helps people at the bottom of the economic pyramid, and cited the inheritance tax in the United States as an example of "...new policies so concentration of wealth can be prevented".

The BJP had hit back fiercely, with several of its leaders taking aim at Mr Pitroda over his comments and allegations of the Congress' "wealth redistribution" plans, which the party firmly denied.

The Congress, on that occasion, had distanced itself from Mr Pitroda's comments, with senior communications figure Jairam Ramesh saying, "this does not mean Mr Pitroda's views always reflect the position of the Indian National Congress".