Watch: Karate Trainer Lets Adorable Little Girl Beat Him, Internet Calls It 'Cute'

Videos of children engaging in innocent activities usually grab eyeballs on the internet. This time too, a clip featuring a little karate champion has left netizens in awe. Shared on Twitter on Tuesday, the video has already accumulated nearly 1.4 million views and more than 50,000 likes.

The now-viral video shows a little girl dressed in pink practising karate with her trainer. She manages to nail every move like a professional, while her instructor let her beat him. The short clip is too cute to miss.

Watch the video below:

Netizens were quick to react. While some users praised the trainer for making the little girl so strong at such a tender age, others simply called the clip "adorable".

One user wrote, "What an empowering lesson for this little girl and what a fantastic teacher. I need to sign up for lessons." Another commented, "Imagine being this strong as a kid. Her coach made her future life so easy. She'll reflect pure confidence in future, she's not getting bullying in school, no fear. I wish I had someone like this in my childhood."

A third said, "Teacher giving the student confidence to succeed later," while a fourth added, "I don't see this as cute, per se. What I see is a girl learning to not be afraid. To know she also is strong and powerful and shouldn't doubt it for one minute, no matter how big her opponent is. Very cool!"

Social media users love to watch videos of children and their antics. A while back, another video of a little boy shaking off a bike fall with a hysterical little dance had taken the internet by storm.

The video showed a kid losing balance and falling off a bicycle. However, instead of getting sad or crying, the little boy started to adorably dance. The video left the internet in awe as they flooded the comment section with heart emojis.