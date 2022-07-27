Watch: Little Boy Dances After Falling Off Bike, Internet Calls Him A 'Rockstar'

The video accumulated more than five million views and 200,000 likes.

An adorable video of a little boy shaking off a bike fall with a hysterical little dance is going viral on the internet. Shared on Twitter on Tuesday, the short clip has already accumulated more than five million views and 200,000 likes.

The video opens to show a kid riding his bicycle. However, seconds later, as he loses balance he falls on the road. The little one then gets up and starts to adorably dance instead of being sad or crying. "This should be your reaction when life challenges you!" read the caption of the post.

The clip has left internet users in awe as they flooded the comment section with heart emojis. Several users also called the little kid a "legend", while others called him a "rockstar".

"That is the best venting example. This little dude says it all," wrote one. "That's one resilient kid! A tough cutie!" added another. A third commented, "I love his energy!" "That's how you bounce back everybody," said fourth.

Meanwhile, videos of children engaging in innocent activities usually grab eyeballs online. Earlier this week, another video showing a little boy getting his passport photo clicked melted the hearts of several internet users.

The clip showed a woman instructing the little boy to stand straight in front of white background and pose for a photograph. But as soon as the photographer begins his job, the kid shows his teeth cutely and says "cheese". The video accumulated more than 18.5 million views.