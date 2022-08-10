Viral Video: Truck Carrying Cooking Gas Falls Down Steep Valley In PoK, Internet Shocked

Picture shows LPG loaded truck falling down the valley.

A shocking video has surfaced on the internet that shows a truck full of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) falling down a steep valley. The footage, shared on Wednesday on Reddit by a user named Abdullah Arif, shows the vehicle navigating a very thin path while crossing a mountain and falling into the ravine. The user said that the incident took place this month in Muzaffarabad, in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

In the beginning of 30-second clip, people can be heard shouting "Mercy, Oh God" as the truck driver attempts to cross the narrow stretch, but loses the balance and slides into the valley.

The video has amassed thousands of views since being shared with many Reddit users asking questions about the incident and driver's condition.

"Truck driver jumped out and is safe," informed a user.

Another said, "If this ended in a Michael Bay-esque explosion, whomever edited this video really needs to re-consider their perceived calling in life."

According to the post, there was no explosion at the incident's place. Another video of the dreadful incident has been shared on Twitter by a user named Husnain Mukhtar Qureshi.

Recently a video went viral on social media that showed a towing crane crashing into the water while lifting a truck which had already fallen off the bridge. The incident took place in Odisha's Talcher.

The video showed the crane collapsing and plunging down the bridge while the driver was still inside. According to reports, no one was injured in the event. The industrial vehicle's driver managed to safely swim away from his crane cabin.