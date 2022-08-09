Viral Video: Bride And Groom Break Into Intense Fight On Big Day, Internet Asks 'What On Earth Is Happening?'

The video has attracted mixed reactions from viewers.

Wedding traditions across the world have their own unique rituals. Now, a video of one such ritual from Nepal has taken the internet by storm. The clip shared on Instagram shows how a bride and groom got involved in an intense but playful fight during their wedding ceremony.

The short video opens to show the bride and groom sitting at the mandap dressed in traditional wedding attire. Moments later, as the couple began the ritual of feeding one another, they ended up physically pushing and pulling each other.

At the end of the clip, the groom is seen smiling as the wife forceful tries to feed him first. People around them are also seen trying to stop the couple from getting into a full-blown fight.

On social media, the video has accumulated more than 70,000 likes. It has attracted mixed reactions from viewers.

While one person wrote, "What on earth is happening here?" Another explained, "This is a tradition - more like a competition between bride and the groom on who feeds the other person in the fastest way," adding, "But they took it too far".

A third jokingly said, "They could have at least waited till they got back to the hotel to tumble around in front of family and friends," while a fourth added, "Well, that's one way to start a lifelong commitment".

Meanwhile, speaking of wedding rituals, last month a man and woman got married 30 years after their death. The ceremony was part of a tradition called "Pretha Kalyanam" or the "marriage of the dead". The tradition, which is followed in some parts of Karnataka and Kerala, is conducted for those who died during birth. The communities there believe this as a way of honouring their spirits.