Watch: Jealous Dog Isn't Too Happy About Cat Getting Attention

A jealous dog growls when his cat sibling gets all the attention.

Chihuahuas have a reputation for being grumpy. This video explains why it's probably a well-deserved one. The hilarious video features a chihuahua getting annoyed by his feline sibling getting all the attention. Filmed by Elena Shatrabaeva of Russia, the video shows her two pets - a cat and a chihuahua dog - sitting together on a bed. However, when Ms Shatrabaeva began petting her ginger cat, it did not sit too well with her jealous dog, who started growling and making "scary sounds".

The 27-second clip, which has left thousands of dog-lovers amused, shows the dog looking startled by his owner's blatant favouritism as she began stroking her cat. The tiny pooch made his displeasure clear. He was filmed growling every time Ms Shatrabaeva tried approaching the feline. The cat, on the other hand, seemed blissfully unconcerned by the chihuahua's jealousy - throwing her paws up in the air as if asking for more belly rubs.

The video has been viewed thousands of times on YouTube. In the comments section, several viewers confessed that they were left in splits after watching the grumpy pooch, while others shared their own experiences of dealing with pet jealousy.

"Chihuahua are notorious for jealousy," wrote one person in the comments section. "My chihuahua is like this," another added.

Some tried to imagine what was going through the minds of the two animals as the incident played out. "Cat be like - she is just petting me gtfo from here," wrote one viewer. "Looks more like he is protecting the cat. Still cute though," another theorised.

This is not the only video of a jealous dog which has left people in splits. An ultra-cute video which went viral in 2019 shows a golden retriever getting jealous of her toy.