This Viral Video Of A Dog Playing With Her Stuffed Toy Is Pure Joy

Over 1.3 million views for this video - and counting

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: September 17, 2019 16:42 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
This Viral Video Of A Dog Playing With Her Stuffed Toy Is Pure Joy

This video of a dog playing with her toy will bring a smile to your face.


An ultra-cute video that has surfaced on the Internet shows a dog playing with her stuffed toy - a puppy. The video shows the golden retriever as she holds the toy up in the air and lovingly tosses it around. Shared by the Twitter account 'Humor And Animals', it has collected over 1.3 million views since being shared online on Monday.

Watch the adorable video below. It's sure to make you smile:

Along with a million views, the video has also amassed more than 27,000 'retweets' and a ton of comments going "aww" over the dog and her toy.

The video has also inspired a number of pet-owners to share sweet clips of their own dogs playing with toys

The video appears to feature Sadie, an Insta-famous goldie with over 80,000 followers on the photo-sharing app. Sadie and her stuff toy, named Bestie, have a huge fan following. In fact, in 2017, a video of Sadie getting 'jealous' of the toy had gone massively viral online.

Watch the hilarious video below:

Let us know what you think of the videos using the comments section.

Click for more trending news




Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Viral videofunny animalsdog video

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Modi BirthdayDonald TrumpVishwakarma PujaAmazon, Flipkart SaleNarendra ModiBoris JohnsonSaudi ArabiaPM ModiSensexPNR StatusMi Band 4Rog Phone 2

................................ Advertisement ................................