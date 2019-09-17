This Viral Video Of A Dog Playing With Her Stuffed Toy Is Pure Joy

This video of a dog playing with her toy will bring a smile to your face.

An ultra-cute video that has surfaced on the Internet shows a dog playing with her stuffed toy - a puppy. The video shows the golden retriever as she holds the toy up in the air and lovingly tosses it around. Shared by the Twitter account 'Humor And Animals', it has collected over 1.3 million views since being shared online on Monday.

Watch the adorable video below. It's sure to make you smile:

he loves his puppy so much

(aarun_evolution IG) pic.twitter.com/9gpsfnOFiq — Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) September 16, 2019

Along with a million views, the video has also amassed more than 27,000 'retweets' and a ton of comments going "aww" over the dog and her toy.

This is making my day so much better! — alberta (@GratefulTrades) September 16, 2019

The video has also inspired a number of pet-owners to share sweet clips of their own dogs playing with toys

My puppy loved her duck. 😃 pic.twitter.com/7eku5rwH5S — Wayne Miller (@Rondos81) September 16, 2019

Picked up this rescue last week. Tough life in a puppy mill but this morning she played for the first time, also with a plush puppy. Life is good! pic.twitter.com/EhYv8KVHqi — jon stillman (@JonStilts) September 16, 2019

The video appears to feature Sadie, an Insta-famous goldie with over 80,000 followers on the photo-sharing app. Sadie and her stuff toy, named Bestie, have a huge fan following. In fact, in 2017, a video of Sadie getting 'jealous' of the toy had gone massively viral online.

Watch the hilarious video below:

Let us know what you think of the videos using the comments section.

