Watch: Japanese Artist Yukiko Morita Turns An Old Baguette Into A Beautiful Bread Lamp

Yukiko Morita posted a video showcasing her creative endeavours.

A Japanese artist showcases her exquisite talent and spreads awareness of food waste by turning unsold bread into beautiful lamps.

The small video clip that shows her chopping off the middle part of the long bread and installing lights into it while maintaining a design to look attractive is getting a lot of attention on social media, with users going gaga over the novelty.

Watch the video here:



"How amazing is the lighting? With the comfort of warm shades, symmetry is amazing!" commented a user.



Yukiko Morita is the artist, and she sells a variety of lamps made from bread, including croissants and baguettes. "Pampshades" is the brand name used to market these goods.

Her website has all her lamps made from bread for sale, and they cost anywhere from Rs 500 to Rs 15000 each. She claims that these lamps are made by using real bread, and they have an anti-mould coating.