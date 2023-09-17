Watch: Japanese Ambassador Enjoys Street Food In Delhi With Hindi-Speaking YouTuber

Hiroshi Suzuki, Eiko Suzuki and Mayo Japan.

Hiroshi Suzuki, the Japanese ambassador to India, arrived in India last year and has since become a social media sensation for his love of Indian food. On multiple occasions, videos of the 61-year-old ambassador enjoying Indian delicacies have gone viral, showcasing his genuine appreciation for the country's diverse and flavorful cuisine.

Recently, the Japanese Ambassador paid a visit to one of New Delhi's renowned destinations, Sarojini Nagar. This bustling area is famous for its roadside flea markets and street foods.

Mr Suzuki visited the place with his wife Eiko Suzuki and Mayo, a Hindi-speaking Japanese YouTuber who is a popular content creator on social media.

Mr Suzuki shared the video of the visit on microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter) with a caption that reads, "Wonderful, desi experience with Hindi-speaking Japanese YouTuber Mayo san! Aloo tikki dijiye."

Wonderful, desi experience with Hindi-speaking Japanese youtuber Mayo san!! Aloo tikki dijiye😊@MayoLoveIndia



Japanese Ambassador🇯🇵 to India🇮🇳 visits Sarojini Nagar with Hindi-speaki... https://t.co/bzKlX5gDDPpic.twitter.com/GO8ZQ52cce — Hiroshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan (@HiroSuzukiAmbJP) September 17, 2023

In the video, Ambassador Suzuki can be seen relishing street food, exploring various shops, and engaging in conversations with both locals and shop owners. The video has received overwhelmingly positive feedback from social media users, who have praised Suzuki for his genuine interest in Indian culture and his willingness to connect with people from all walks of life.

This is not the first time Mr. Suzuki has gone viral for a food-related video.

In June of this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared one of Ambassador Suzuki's videos and wrote, "This is one contest you may not mind losing, Mr. Ambassador. Good to see you enjoying India's culinary diversity and also presenting it in such an innovative manner. Keep the videos coming!"

This is one contest you may not mind losing, Mr. Ambassador. Good to see you enjoying India's culinary diversity and also presenting it in such an innovative manner. Keep the videos coming! https://t.co/TSwXqH1BYJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 11, 2023



Before this, the Japan ambassador had also shared a video of him relishing golgappas in the Prime Minister's parliamentary constituency, Varanasi.