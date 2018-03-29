It Took Just 10 Seconds To Demolish This 15-Floor Building. Watch

A loud bang and then, enormous plumes of smoke. Ten seconds is all it took for a 15-floor building to be demolished in China. Scroll down to see the dramatic video.

Caught on camera: The moment a 15-floor building was reduced to rubble in China

There was a loud bang and within seconds, plumes of smoke covered the rubble - all that was left of a 15-floor building that was demolished in China recently. Mobile phone footage posted on Twitter by People's Daily, China shows just how quickly the building was reduced to a pile of dust and debris. It took just 10 seconds (yes, we counted) for the controlled demolition to tear down the building, which used to be an exhibition centre.

According to Daily Mail, local police sealed off the area near the building located in south-west China's city of Chengdu and evacuated residents before the explosion took place. 

Workers set off dynamites and a person from a neighbouring high-rise filmed the 20-year-old building come down.

The nearly 150-foot building was reduced to rubble and disappeared into a cloud of rising dust in just 10 seconds.

Watch just how quickly the demolition took place below:
 

Workers sprayed water on the surrounding areas to help settle the dust quicker. According to People's Daily, China, they also used anti-smog cannons and a high-pressure water pump to reduce the smoke and dust caused by the explosion.

The area will reportedly be turned into a multi-purpose complex with a shopping mall, a theme park, a hotel and offices.

