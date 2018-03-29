It Took Just 10 Seconds To Demolish This 15-Floor Building. Watch

According to Daily Mail, local police sealed off the area near the building located in south-west China's city of Chengdu and evacuated residents before the explosion took place.
Workers set off dynamites and a person from a neighbouring high-rise filmed the 20-year-old building come down.
The nearly 150-foot building was reduced to rubble and disappeared into a cloud of rising dust in just 10 seconds.
Watch just how quickly the demolition took place below:
Watch as Chinese workers in the city of Chengdu demolish a high-rise building in the blink of an eye pic.twitter.com/4n8Tbsbile— People's Daily,China (@PDChina) March 29, 2018
The area will reportedly be turned into a multi-purpose complex with a shopping mall, a theme park, a hotel and offices.
