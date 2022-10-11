Watch: Internet Praises Vegetable Vendor's Innocence For Donning A Helmet To Avoid Challan

The 42-second clip triggered mixed reactions on the internet.

Of late, the government has hiked traffic rules violation penalties in India. Post the stricter rules and regulations, a lot of people are afraid of the challan. Now, a video of a vegetable vendor wearing a helmet while pushing his cart is going viral on the internet.

The video was shared on Twitter by a user called ShaCasm and a person asks the vendor why is he wearing the helmet. The vendor responded by saying that the cops ahead will stop him if he doesn't wear a helmet.

Further in the video, the person explains to the vendor that the cops won't stop him because this rule is only for two-wheelers. "Bhai apka knowledge to Kamal hai bhai (Brother, your knowledge is amazing), read the caption of the video.

Check out the video here:

Bhai apka knowledge to Kamal hai bhai 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/twjvQhNe6a — ShaCasm  (@MehdiShadan) October 9, 2022

The video was posted on October 9 and so far it has gathered 28,800 views so far. The 42-second clip triggered mixed reactions on the internet. A user wrote, "He is the simple law-fearing person being misguided by some Mr Pandey Ji." Another user wrote, "Either he's stupid or too innocent."

"Innocent people who just fear cops because of fines. Sad situation. No proper dissemination of awareness across the strata," the third wrote. "Innocence at its peak," the fourth expressed.

The Central government amended the Motor Vehicles Act in 2019. With the amendment came a new set of rules and fines to be implemented across the country.

To tackle the number of unregistered vehicles in Delhi, the state government will be charging the fine as spelt out in MV Act on those driving without a legal registration plate.