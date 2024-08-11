Watch: Influencer Takes Differently-Abled Man For A Ride In Porsche, Wins Hearts

The video has sparked a wave of admiration on social media

Kindness and empathy are the traits that make us human. Witnessing acts of compassion and kindness, no matter how small is a powerful antidote to the negativity that pervades our world. Recently, a content creator won hearts on social media after a video of his heartwarming gesture towards a differently-abled man went viral on the internet.

The video opens to show a differently-abled man's excitement upon encountering a luxurious Porsche. Like many, he couldn't resist the opportunity to snap a selfie with the car. As he proudly poses in front of the yellow supercar, the owner suddenly appears, shouting "Hey, what are you doing?" Startled, the man takes off in a sprint, revealing his disability as he runs. However, instead of scolding him, the owner gently takes the man's phone to scroll through his photos. He then offers to click more pictures of him with the car and also takes him for a thrilling joyride.

The sheer joy is palpable as the man's face radiates pure happiness, and tears stream down his face. The car owner's eyes well up with tears too, moved by the man's happiness.

The video was posted by Seenu Malik on Instagram with a caption that reads, ''Day-221/365 humbleness is the precious thing I have ever scene.''

Watch the video here:

The video sparked a wave of admiration on social media, with users bombarding the comments sections on Instagram and YouTube with heartfelt praise for the car owner's extraordinary act of kindness.

One user said, ''This beautiful gesture brought me to a tear. What a great example of simplicity from the vehicle owner, even tears to see the joy he causes to the candy seller. I am pleased for him and wish him great prosperity.''

Another commented, ''Thank you so much, brother. Great support.''

A third said, ''He felt eternal peace and satisfaction.'' A fourth added, ''Bro you have a golden heart.'' A fifth wrote, ''You gave him the sweetest memories of his lifetime, God bless you always.''