Watch: Incredible Creation Of Chocolate Phoenix With 2000 Chocolate Feathers Stuns Internet

Chocolate is a favourite ingredient among pastry chefs, whether for its incredible flexibility or its exquisite taste. Foodies frequently see these chefs working with various types of chocolate to produce magnificent and breathtaking treats. There are several chocolate desserts available, ranging from cakes to brownies, truffles to mousse. But how would you react if you came across a chocolate-made phoenix?

One such creation is the super-specialty of well-known pastry chef Amaury Guichon, who is famous for his incredible chocolate masterpieces. A video of his latest creation, a phoenix made of chocolate, is doing the rounds on the internet.

Shared by Mr Guichon on his official Instagram page 5 days ago, "Chocolate Phoenix! 2000 chocolate feathers later, the phoenix was finally reborn," reads the caption.

In the video, Mr Guichon can be seen creating the chocolate masterpiece from the largest to the smallest components and then assembling them together. He can also be seen making the smallest feathers of the chocolate phoenix and sticking them on it later. Mr Guichon then gives the finishing touches to the incredible artwork adding its incredible colour.

After getting shared on Instagram, the video has amassed over 12.8 million views and 8.5 lakh likes. Numerous users have flooded the comment section praising the artist and his creation.

Relating the creation to Harry Potter series, one user wrote, "Dumbledore sent an owl... and he is asking for his bird back."

"The amount of time, effort, and dedication this must've taken. It's absolutely beautiful," a second user wrote praising the artist.

According to another post where Mr Guichon posted a picture of the creation while teaching his students, this creation is really dear to his heart, as it is a redo of a showpiece done 3 years ago. It took 5 days and 2000 chocolate feathers to get completed.



