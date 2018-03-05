Watch: In Gujarat, Speeding Car Loses Control, Turns Upside Down. Then This

Surveillance footage from Gujarat's Morbi shows a speeding car losing control at a turn. As the driver loses control over the steering, the car crashes into a pavement outside a petrol pump. The car, which was seen coming in at full speed, turns upside down as it hits the pavement and drags along the concrete. To everyone's surprise, just a few seconds later, two men are seen coming out of the toppled car, appearing unhurt.
Comments
Watch the shocking video here:
#WATCH Dramatic visuals of a car accident in Gujarat's Morbi, both the passengers escaped unhurt (Source: CCTV footage) (4.03.18) pic.twitter.com/najVePcPPF— ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2018
Last month, a man from Gujarat's Godhra had a near miss when he was hit by an oncoming truck at a busy intersection. However, to everyone's shock, he got up the very next second, seemingly unharmed.
Click for more trending news