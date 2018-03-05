Watch: In Gujarat, Speeding Car Loses Control, Turns Upside Down. Then This The car was speeding and it turned upside down after it crashed into a pavement

Share EMAIL PRINT The accident happened in Gujarat's Morbi on Sunday afternoon



Surveillance footage from Gujarat's Morbi shows a speeding car losing control at a turn. As the driver loses control over the steering, the car crashes into a pavement outside a petrol pump. The car, which was seen coming in at full speed, turns upside down as it hits the pavement and drags along the concrete. To everyone's surprise, just a few seconds later, two men are seen coming out of the toppled car, appearing unhurt.



The incident happened on Sunday afternoon, as seen in the time stamp of the CCTV footage.



Watch the shocking video here:

#WATCH Dramatic visuals of a car accident in Gujarat's Morbi, both the passengers escaped unhurt (Source: CCTV footage) (4.03.18) pic.twitter.com/najVePcPPF — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2018

Last month, a man from Gujarat's Godhra had a near miss when he was



Click for more





Dramatic footage from Gujarat shows a speeding car losing control and turning turtle upon crashing into a pavement. But in a shocking twist of events, the driver and the passenger escaped the scary accident unharmed, said news agency ANI.Surveillance footage from Gujarat's Morbi shows a speeding car losing control at a turn. As the driver loses control over the steering, the car crashes into a pavement outside a petrol pump. The car, which was seen coming in at full speed, turns upside down as it hits the pavement and drags along the concrete. To everyone's surprise, just a few seconds later, two men are seen coming out of the toppled car, appearing unhurt. The incident happened on Sunday afternoon, as seen in the time stamp of the CCTV footage.Last month, a man from Gujarat's Godhra had a near miss when he was hit by an oncoming truck at a busy intersection. However, to everyone's shock, he got up the very next second, seemingly unharmed.Click for more trending news